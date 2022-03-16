Previous
Yellow #3 by shutterbug49
Yellow #3

This is actually a tulip. The petals have started to bend outward, but somehow have managed not to fall off yet. I loved the way the lines radiated out from the center.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Carole Sandford ace
Wow! Is what I said to myself on seeing this! Love the light & lines! Definitely a fav!
March 16th, 2022  
