Orange #4 by shutterbug49
Orange #4

California Poppy (our state flower) with a photo bomber.
22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
moni kozi ace
Simply wonderful
March 22nd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice in orange!
March 22nd, 2022  
wendy frost ace
Lovely colour and capture
March 22nd, 2022  
Anne ace
Wow, that pops! What a vibrant colour. Great capture Debbie
March 22nd, 2022  
