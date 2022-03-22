Sign up
Photo 1169
Orange #4
California Poppy (our state flower) with a photo bomber.
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
4
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1421
photos
146
followers
59
following
1162
1163
1164
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
10
4
365
iPhone 13 Pro
21st March 2022 2:30pm
rainbow2022
moni kozi
ace
Simply wonderful
March 22nd, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice in orange!
March 22nd, 2022
wendy frost
ace
Lovely colour and capture
March 22nd, 2022
Anne
ace
Wow, that pops! What a vibrant colour. Great capture Debbie
March 22nd, 2022
