Red #4 by shutterbug49
Red #4

This is renunculis. We bought a bouquet of various colors and planted it in the yard.
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful close up shot.
March 28th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
March 28th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love how densely packed the petals are.
March 28th, 2022  
