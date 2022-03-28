Sign up
Photo 1175
Red #4
This is renunculis. We bought a bouquet of various colors and planted it in the yard.
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
3
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th March 2022 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful close up shot.
March 28th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
March 28th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love how densely packed the petals are.
March 28th, 2022
