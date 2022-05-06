Previous
Next
Poppies and Vetch by shutterbug49
Photo 1214

Poppies and Vetch

I love the patches of colors of purple (Vetch) and orange (California Poppies). A different open space this time. I took this one yesterday before our Cinco de Mayo party at the Retreat.
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
332% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise