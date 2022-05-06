Sign up
Photo 1214
Poppies and Vetch
I love the patches of colors of purple (Vetch) and orange (California Poppies). A different open space this time. I took this one yesterday before our Cinco de Mayo party at the Retreat.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday.
Views
Album
Camera
Taken
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
nomowmay-22
