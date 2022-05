Neighbor’s new yard

Our drought is so bad that our HOA is permitting us to remove our front yard lawns. We never put a lawn in in the backyard. We are currently working with a landscaper to get a plan we can submit to do this also. By July the lawns look more like a mowed wheat field. They are not green. The plants in the new drought tolerant yards are drought tolerant and use drip irrigation that turns on at 2 AM.