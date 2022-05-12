Previous
California Poppy by shutterbug49
California Poppy

This is our state flower. They are blooming everywhere right now.
12th May 2022

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Anne ace
Fabulous, such a vibrant colour, great catch Debbie
May 12th, 2022  
