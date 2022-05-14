Previous
Roseville Mowing by shutterbug49
Roseville Mowing

This is how our city keeps our open spaces mowed. Equipment can hit something like a rock that can created a spark. These goats don’t create sparks. The goats and the fence that surrounds them are moved all over the community.
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
haskar ace
Great idea and lovely shot.
May 14th, 2022  
