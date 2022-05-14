Sign up
Photo 1222
Roseville Mowing
This is how our city keeps our open spaces mowed. Equipment can hit something like a rock that can created a spark. These goats don’t create sparks. The goats and the fence that surrounds them are moved all over the community.
14th May 2022
14th May 22
1
1
1215
1216
1217
1218
1219
1220
1221
1222
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
14th May 2022 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nomowmay-22
haskar
ace
Great idea and lovely shot.
May 14th, 2022
