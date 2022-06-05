Previous
Visiting the dahlias

All the peony left this one abandoned, so I took it out to see the dahlias. I’ll try to find another subject soon. I only have 5 more days of quarantine as long as I test negative. Jay and I both feel much better now.
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

@shutterbug49
moni kozi ace
Glad to hear you are feeling better.
Stunning details in this one. And that red is astonishing too
June 5th, 2022  
Diana ace
Crossing fingers for you Debbie! Beautiful shot of this gorgeous flower.
June 5th, 2022  
Corinne ace
Beautiful dahlia !
June 5th, 2022  
Corinne ace
Courage for the end of the quarantine !
June 5th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely image - the peony looks so happy out in the garden !! Pleased you are both feeling better and hope you will test negative soon !
June 5th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
June 5th, 2022  
