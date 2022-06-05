Sign up
Photo 1244
Visiting the dahlias
All the peony left this one abandoned, so I took it out to see the dahlias. I’ll try to find another subject soon. I only have 5 more days of quarantine as long as I test negative. Jay and I both feel much better now.
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
6
0
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Views
13
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
5th June 2022 8:42am
moni kozi
ace
Glad to hear you are feeling better.
Stunning details in this one. And that red is astonishing too
June 5th, 2022
Diana
ace
Crossing fingers for you Debbie! Beautiful shot of this gorgeous flower.
June 5th, 2022
Corinne
ace
Beautiful dahlia !
June 5th, 2022
Corinne
ace
Courage for the end of the quarantine !
June 5th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely image - the peony looks so happy out in the garden !! Pleased you are both feeling better and hope you will test negative soon !
June 5th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
June 5th, 2022
