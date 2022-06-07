Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1246
Dahlia with RAIN drops
Those are real raindrops. Some of you may have a situation where you don’t want to see another day of rain. But for us in California it is an event to celebrate. This is the dahlia in the backyard ready to bloom.
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
2
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
5th June 2022 11:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Pat
This is lovely, I never get tired of seeing rain - and I see a lot!
The dahlia looks nice and healthy and the raindrops are pretty.
June 7th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Looks so healthy and enjoying the fresh rain !
June 7th, 2022
365 Project
