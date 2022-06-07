Previous
Dahlia with RAIN drops by shutterbug49
Photo 1246

Dahlia with RAIN drops

Those are real raindrops. Some of you may have a situation where you don’t want to see another day of rain. But for us in California it is an event to celebrate. This is the dahlia in the backyard ready to bloom.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Pat
This is lovely, I never get tired of seeing rain - and I see a lot!
The dahlia looks nice and healthy and the raindrops are pretty.
June 7th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Looks so healthy and enjoying the fresh rain !
June 7th, 2022  
