Photo 1256
Another PIP camera creation
I started with a flower that I had color tweaked in iColorama. And then chose another Pip camera mask. I rotated the flower in the glass in SuperimposeX so it somewhat mimics refraction.
17th June 2022
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Tags
pip
