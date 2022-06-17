Previous
Next
Another PIP camera creation by shutterbug49
Photo 1256

Another PIP camera creation

I started with a flower that I had color tweaked in iColorama. And then chose another Pip camera mask. I rotated the flower in the glass in SuperimposeX so it somewhat mimics refraction.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
344% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise