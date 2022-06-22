Previous
Next
Restaurant among the plants by shutterbug49
Photo 1261

Restaurant among the plants

I was just trying to capture the way the restaurant sits among the plants.
22nd June 2022 22nd Jun 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
345% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty plants and so inviting looking.
June 22nd, 2022  
Casablanca ace
That looks a shady corner out of of the sun, how pretty
June 22nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely shot, such pretty plants and colours. Looks like a great place, weather looks good too.
June 22nd, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely setting
June 22nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise