Composite with a Refraction by shutterbug49
Photo 1268

Composite with a Refraction

This is a composite of 3 images: background, small bouquet and refraction in a lensball. The darkroom is doing refractions this week. Join us by tagging a refraction image darkroom-refraction
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
