Photo 1268
Composite with a Refraction
This is a composite of 3 images: background, small bouquet and refraction in a lensball. The darkroom is doing refractions this week. Join us by tagging a refraction image darkroom-refraction
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
5
365
Canon EOS REBEL T1i
28th June 2022 2:43pm
darkroom-refraction
