Photo 1317
HVAC filter
This started as a filter for the heat and air conditioning system. I played with the color and added a swirl. It is too hot to go outside so I’m playing with photos inside.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
3
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1602
photos
143
followers
51
following
360% complete
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
16th August 2022 12:12pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
abstractaug2022
Mags
ace
Outstanding abstract!
August 17th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous abstract and colours, love the patterns you created.
August 17th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Good one. Love it.
August 17th, 2022
