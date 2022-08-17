Previous
HVAC filter by shutterbug49
Photo 1317

HVAC filter

This started as a filter for the heat and air conditioning system. I played with the color and added a swirl. It is too hot to go outside so I’m playing with photos inside.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Mags ace
Outstanding abstract!
August 17th, 2022  
Diana ace
Fabulous abstract and colours, love the patterns you created.
August 17th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Good one. Love it.
August 17th, 2022  
