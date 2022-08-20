Previous
Next
My 2019 Abstract Calendar by shutterbug49
Photo 1320

My 2019 Abstract Calendar

I tried some effects on a screenshot of my 2019 Abstracts calendar. https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2019-08
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
361% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking abstract.
August 20th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful shapes and colors!
August 20th, 2022  
Diana ace
wonderful abstract and shapes.
August 20th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great abstract with beautiful repetitive shapes and pastel colours !
August 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise