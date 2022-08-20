Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1320
My 2019 Abstract Calendar
I tried some effects on a screenshot of my 2019 Abstracts calendar.
https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2019-08
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1608
photos
143
followers
51
following
361% complete
View this month »
1313
1314
1315
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
Latest from all albums
252
1317
1318
253
1319
254
1320
255
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
19th August 2022 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking abstract.
August 20th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful shapes and colors!
August 20th, 2022
Diana
ace
wonderful abstract and shapes.
August 20th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great abstract with beautiful repetitive shapes and pastel colours !
August 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close