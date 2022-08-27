Previous
Lake View by shutterbug49
Photo 1327

Lake View

It’s probably more impressionist than abstract, but I love the colors a waves.
27th August 2022 27th Aug 22

Casablanca ace
That is stunning, so pleasing to the eye
August 27th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It's beautiful Shutterbug.
August 27th, 2022  
