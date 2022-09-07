Previous
Lake Tahoe 7 by shutterbug49
Lake Tahoe 7

It was quiet on the lake this day. Join us in the Darkroom by posting an image of something that didn’t exist when you were a teenager. The tag is darkroom-oldtime.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Diana ace
Such a fabulous capture of this beautiful setting. Love the blues and birds.
September 7th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Love the layers going from grey to blue.
September 7th, 2022  
