Photo 1338
Lake Tahoe 7
It was quiet on the lake this day. Join us in the Darkroom by posting an image of something that didn’t exist when you were a teenager. The tag is darkroom-oldtime.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1628
photos
144
followers
49
following
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous capture of this beautiful setting. Love the blues and birds.
September 7th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Love the layers going from grey to blue.
September 7th, 2022
