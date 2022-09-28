Industrious bee

On our way home from the coast yesterday we stopped at Cornerstone Gardens in Sonoma. When it was in the Bay Area, it was called Sunset Gardens. It has a maze of small themed gardens. They are very attentive to planting pollinators all over the gardens. They are surrounded by vineyards. There were beneficial insects on many of the plants. I’m back now. I will try to catch up on visiting. I don’t usually have trouble with wifi AND mobile phone service, but that was the case. If I was near the town I could make a hotspot with my phone, but nothing in our beautiful room.