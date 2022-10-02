Previous
Garden Art by shutterbug49
Photo 1363

Garden Art

Out and about yesterday we saw a display of garden art. I liked this one. The sound of the water was also pleasing.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

ace
@shutterbug49
@shutterbug49
Mags ace
Ooo! Yes, I can imagine what it sounded like. Really like the face in background too.
October 2nd, 2022  
