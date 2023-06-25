Previous
Heart Shaped Leaf by shutterbug49
Photo 1629

Heart Shaped Leaf

I first noticed the heart shaped leaf, then I noticed what looks like the colors of Autumn rather than the first few days of summer. Saw it yesterday on our morning walk.
25th June 2023 25th Jun 23

ace
@shutterbug49
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
June 25th, 2023  
