Previous
Photo 1629
Heart Shaped Leaf
I first noticed the heart shaped leaf, then I noticed what looks like the colors of Autumn rather than the first few days of summer. Saw it yesterday on our morning walk.
25th June 2023
25th Jun 23
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1980
photos
142
followers
51
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
24th June 2023 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-days-wild23
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
June 25th, 2023
