Stork’s Bill by shutterbug49
Stork’s Bill

This is stork’s bill or broadleaf fillaree. It’s in the geranium family.
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

*lynn ace
love the light on the flowers, the color of the flowers and how they really stand out
June 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
So beautifully captured! Hard to believe it is with a cell!
June 29th, 2023  
