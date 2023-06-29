Sign up
Photo 1633
Stork’s Bill
This is stork’s bill or broadleaf fillaree. It’s in the geranium family.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
2
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Tags
30-days-wild23
*lynn
ace
love the light on the flowers, the color of the flowers and how they really stand out
June 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
So beautifully captured! Hard to believe it is with a cell!
June 29th, 2023
