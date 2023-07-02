Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 1636
White Chrysanthemum
Took this at the nursery. I am planning to try shooting in raw this month and then processing in Lightroom Mobile. Feel free to offer tips and suggestions.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
4
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1988
photos
142
followers
52
following
448% complete
1629
1630
1631
1632
1633
1634
1635
1636
1630
1631
318
1632
1633
1634
1635
1636
Carole Sandford
ace
So lovely. Chrysanthemums are always photogenic.
July 2nd, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
July 2nd, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Great POV.
July 2nd, 2023
Suzanne
ace
I like the pov
July 2nd, 2023
