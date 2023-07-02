Previous
White Chrysanthemum by shutterbug49
White Chrysanthemum

Took this at the nursery. I am planning to try shooting in raw this month and then processing in Lightroom Mobile. Feel free to offer tips and suggestions.
2nd July 2023 2nd Jul 23

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Carole Sandford
So lovely. Chrysanthemums are always photogenic.
July 2nd, 2023  
PhotoCrazy
Lovely!
July 2nd, 2023  
LManning (Laura)
Great POV.
July 2nd, 2023  
Suzanne
I like the pov
July 2nd, 2023  
