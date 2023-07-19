Previous
A wall illusion by shutterbug49
A wall illusion

Do you see curved lines and trapezoidal tiles? It is an illusion. The tiles are all the same size squares and the lines are straight. This is a wall
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, that is fascinating.
July 19th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great illusion but difficult to look at for to long.
July 19th, 2023  
