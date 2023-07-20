Sign up
Photo 1654
Protea
There is such a rich diversity of flowers right now when I walk the neighborhood or visit the garden store.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2008
photos
146
followers
65
following
Mags
ace
Beautiful! Everything seems to have shrunk here in this heat. The blooms are so small now - from the wildflowers to the roses.
July 20th, 2023
Barb
ace
Marvelous closeup!
July 20th, 2023
KV
ace
What a gorgeous bloom.
July 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
This is a beauty.
July 20th, 2023
Tia
ace
So much detail in this and such a lovely close up.
July 20th, 2023
