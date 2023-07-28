Sign up
Previous
Photo 1662
Alstroemeria
Captured in a neighbor’s yard.
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
3
3
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2016
photos
149
followers
64
following
1655
1656
1657
1658
1659
1660
1661
1662
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Mags
ace
Splendid closeup!
July 28th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 28th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A stunner - super close-up ! fav
July 28th, 2023
