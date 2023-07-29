Sign up
Photo 1663
Photo 1663
Bellbush
From a neighbor’s garden. PlantNet says it is Bellbush. I thought the blossoms were very pretty.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
7
2
Mags
ace
Striking blooms and capture. Love those red veins in the petals.
July 29th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Unusual flower and well shot! My plant ID says its a Pink Trumpet Vine or "Port St.John's creeper'
July 29th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
These are just lovely - I love the colour combo..
July 29th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 29th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
Such a pretty flower.
July 29th, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
very nice detailing
July 29th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
They are pretty, unusual too.
July 29th, 2023
