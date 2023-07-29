Previous
Bellbush by shutterbug49
Photo 1663

Bellbush

From a neighbor’s garden. PlantNet says it is Bellbush. I thought the blossoms were very pretty.
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
455% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Striking blooms and capture. Love those red veins in the petals.
July 29th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Unusual flower and well shot! My plant ID says its a Pink Trumpet Vine or "Port St.John's creeper'
July 29th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
These are just lovely - I love the colour combo..
July 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 29th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Such a pretty flower.
July 29th, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
very nice detailing
July 29th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
They are pretty, unusual too.
July 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise