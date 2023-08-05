Previous
Abstract #5 by shutterbug49
Photo 1670

Abstract #5

I liked the shadow patterns on the floor. Brown was kind of dull for a photo, so I inverted the colors.
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 5th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice inversion
August 5th, 2023  
Diana ace
Love the colour and texture.
August 5th, 2023  
Mags ace
Very cool! Well done.
August 5th, 2023  
