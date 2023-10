I took this photo years ago at Mesa Verde National Park. I am posting it to start my month of architecture. My other ones will be mostly photographed on the week posted. Here is more information about the park and the dwellings within it: https://www.nps.gov/meve/index.htm You can see one person in the image. It is possible to go into the rooms and climb the ladders you see. Here is an image of me climbing one of those ladders: https://365project.org/shutterbug49/52wc/2023-10-01