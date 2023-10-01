Previous
Mesa Verde ladder by shutterbug49
323 / 365

Mesa Verde ladder

This is me climbing a ladder at Mesa Verde National Park. I am starting my month of October with an old photo because it shows such unique architecture.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
88% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Nice POV!
October 1st, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
It's a great photo!
October 1st, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot and pov !
October 1st, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Great Otober start
October 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise