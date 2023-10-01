Sign up
Previous
323 / 365
Mesa Verde ladder
This is me climbing a ladder at Mesa Verde National Park. I am starting my month of October with an old photo because it shows such unique architecture.
1st October 2023
1st Oct 23
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Mags
ace
Nice POV!
October 1st, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
It's a great photo!
October 1st, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot and pov !
October 1st, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Great Otober start
October 1st, 2023
