Red Cyclamen by shutterbug49
Red Cyclamen

This is for one week only red. This is a winter flower in our area. It is so nice to see it blooming when they other flowers are not.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture, I love the beautiful plant isolated from the bark chips.
November 11th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty ! - I love the miniature cyclamen. and this is a beauty !
November 11th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely.
November 11th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
such a bright one!
November 11th, 2023  
