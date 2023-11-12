Sign up
Previous
Photo 1769
Is this high key?
I really have no idea how to tell high key from over exposed. If this is not high key, can it be made so or is it the wrong subject for high key? Happy Birthday Grandma (RIP 46 years, but not forgotten).
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
6
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
12th November 2023 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
owo-6
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Special memories
November 12th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
I research......."High key photography is a style of photography that uses unusually bright lighting to reduce or completely blow out dark shadows in the image. High key shots usually lack dark tones and the high key look is generally thought of as positive and upbeat." Good to know
November 12th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
I like it whatever!
November 12th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
It a lovely arrangement.
November 12th, 2023
summerfield
ace
in my experience, this is high key enough. aces!
November 12th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
It's beautiful and I'd say also it is High Key
November 12th, 2023
