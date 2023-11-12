Previous
Is this high key?

I really have no idea how to tell high key from over exposed. If this is not high key, can it be made so or is it the wrong subject for high key? Happy Birthday Grandma (RIP 46 years, but not forgotten).
Christine Sztukowski ace
Special memories
November 12th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
I research......."High key photography is a style of photography that uses unusually bright lighting to reduce or completely blow out dark shadows in the image. High key shots usually lack dark tones and the high key look is generally thought of as positive and upbeat." Good to know
November 12th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
I like it whatever!
November 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
It a lovely arrangement.
November 12th, 2023  
summerfield ace
in my experience, this is high key enough. aces!
November 12th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
It's beautiful and I'd say also it is High Key
November 12th, 2023  
