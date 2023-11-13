Previous
Gold kindness by shutterbug49
Gold kindness

A person in our community keeps our front desk continuously supplied with a blooming orchid. The sign usually sits on the other side of the desk. But since the flower was gold, I thought it fit well with this flower, supplied with kindness.
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Susan Wakely
A nice little message.
November 13th, 2023  
Diana
Lovely capture and message. You seem to live in a wonderful community.
November 13th, 2023  
