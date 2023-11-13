Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1770
Gold kindness
A person in our community keeps our front desk continuously supplied with a blooming orchid. The sign usually sits on the other side of the desk. But since the flower was gold, I thought it fit well with this flower, supplied with kindness.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2131
photos
153
followers
62
following
484% complete
View this month »
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
1768
1769
1770
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
13th November 2023 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
phone-vember
,
nov23words
Susan Wakely
ace
A nice little message.
November 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and message. You seem to live in a wonderful community.
November 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close