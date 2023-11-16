Previous
Halloween Pets by shutterbug49
Halloween Pets

On Halloween our community has a dog costume contest. I took these images for our community newspaper. I assembled them today for the word Pets. The winner of the contest was the one in the lower right corner where the wings flapped when it walked.
Margaret Brown ace
A super assortment of costumes. Great fun!
November 16th, 2023  
