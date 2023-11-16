Sign up
Photo 1773
Halloween Pets
On Halloween our community has a dog costume contest. I took these images for our community newspaper. I assembled them today for the word Pets. The winner of the contest was the one in the lower right corner where the wings flapped when it walked.
16th November 2023
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Margaret Brown
ace
A super assortment of costumes. Great fun!
