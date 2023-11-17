Previous
Glasses by shutterbug49
Glasses

I was actually using the glasses to play with the shadows.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

ace
@shutterbug49
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great pov and capture. Fav
November 17th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
November 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
You created some amazing shadows with your play!
November 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Another interesting effect.
November 17th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that's really fun!
November 17th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Creative and very groovy
November 17th, 2023  
