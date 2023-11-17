Sign up
Previous
Photo 1774
Glasses
I was actually using the glasses to play with the shadows.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
7
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2135
photos
153
followers
61
following
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
1772
1773
1774
Views
18
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
17th November 2023 8:43am
Tags
phone-vember
,
nov23words
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
November 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great pov and capture. Fav
November 17th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
November 17th, 2023
Diana
ace
You created some amazing shadows with your play!
November 17th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Another interesting effect.
November 17th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh that's really fun!
November 17th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Creative and very groovy
November 17th, 2023
