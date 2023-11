Phone-vember Night Mode

New iphone models have a night mode. It looks like a moon on the top menu bar. It can be turned off, but if not turned off it activates when it detects low light situation. It appears to alter the shutter speed to get what it “thinks” is enough light. The top is with it turned off. The bottom is with it left to itself. Zoom in to see the difference in the noise in the two images. Night mode can also detect if it is on a tripod. It can then turn night into day, literally.