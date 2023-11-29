Previous
Phone-vember 4 by shutterbug49
Phone-vember 4

This is the last macro from our Thanksgiving bouquet. See this image to see how to shoot macro with an iphone. https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2023-11-26
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful ! fav
November 29th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 29th, 2023  
Barb ace
Gorgeous!
November 29th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Tremendously beautiful
November 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
So very lovely!
November 29th, 2023  
Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful capture
November 29th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Sooooo beautiful
November 29th, 2023  
