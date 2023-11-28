Sign up
Previous
Photo 1785
Phone-vember macro 3
We have a Thanksgiving bouquet. These individual flower shots are all from that bouquet. See this image to see how to shoot macro with an iphone.
https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2023-11-26
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
6
5
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2145
photos
153
followers
66
following
489% complete
View this month »
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
1784
1785
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th November 2023 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
phone-vember
Diana
ace
Another stunning macro, such lovely detail and a gorgeous colour.
November 28th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Another super macro shot of this beautiful dahlia, love the colour and repetative decine in the petals! fav
November 28th, 2023
Kate
ace
You are so good with macros on the phone. You must have steady hands.
November 28th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
@k9photo
I tuck my elbows in to help and I think the iphone has good image stabilization also.
November 28th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
November 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
This is a beauty.
November 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
