Phone-vember macro 3 by shutterbug49
Phone-vember macro 3

We have a Thanksgiving bouquet. These individual flower shots are all from that bouquet. See this image to see how to shoot macro with an iphone. https://365project.org/shutterbug49/365/2023-11-26
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Diana ace
Another stunning macro, such lovely detail and a gorgeous colour.
November 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Another super macro shot of this beautiful dahlia, love the colour and repetative decine in the petals! fav
November 28th, 2023  
Kate ace
You are so good with macros on the phone. You must have steady hands.
November 28th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
@k9photo I tuck my elbows in to help and I think the iphone has good image stabilization also.
November 28th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
November 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
This is a beauty.
November 28th, 2023  
