Previous
Photo 1819
A New Beginning
This new little cauliflower is only about 2 inches in diameter.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
6
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2182
photos
153
followers
65
following
498% complete
View this month »
1812
1813
1814
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
1st January 2024 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2024-w1
Francoise
ace
Hi and happy new year! This is rather mind-boggling to me as here the weather is getting steadily cooler and no one is starting cauliflower babies (outdoors anyway)
January 2nd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
@francoise
We are experiencing totally strange weather. It is unseasonable warm. Starts and bulbs have really taken off.
January 2nd, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks promising, from little things big things grow.
January 2nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Nice shot of this baby cauliflower
January 2nd, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Good shot
January 2nd, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Wonderful shot!
January 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
