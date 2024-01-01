Previous
A New Beginning by shutterbug49
A New Beginning

This new little cauliflower is only about 2 inches in diameter.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Francoise ace
Hi and happy new year! This is rather mind-boggling to me as here the weather is getting steadily cooler and no one is starting cauliflower babies (outdoors anyway)
January 2nd, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
@francoise We are experiencing totally strange weather. It is unseasonable warm. Starts and bulbs have really taken off.
January 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks promising, from little things big things grow.
January 2nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Nice shot of this baby cauliflower
January 2nd, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Good shot
January 2nd, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Wonderful shot!
January 2nd, 2024  
