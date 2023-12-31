Previous
A sunset to finish 2023 by shutterbug49
A sunset to finish 2023

I love the rim lighting on the pampas grass. At the beginning of the month I was taking a Lightroom Editing class from iPhonePhotograpy. It was a really well done class and I tried to use what Cliff was covering by improving on “Flashback” photos. Then we went on a wonderful vacation to close out the month and the year. I have had a good year and I hope you have. I come to 365 for peace and grounding when the world and the local news gets too frustrating. Thank you all so much for being here. I hope you have a happy and healthy 2024.
Margaret Brown ace
Gorgeous light. HappyNewYear!
December 31st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful! Happy New Year!
December 31st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely lighting. Happy new year.
December 31st, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture of the light...just superb
December 31st, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what lovely lighting!
December 31st, 2023  
