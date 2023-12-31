A sunset to finish 2023

I love the rim lighting on the pampas grass. At the beginning of the month I was taking a Lightroom Editing class from iPhonePhotograpy. It was a really well done class and I tried to use what Cliff was covering by improving on “Flashback” photos. Then we went on a wonderful vacation to close out the month and the year. I have had a good year and I hope you have. I come to 365 for peace and grounding when the world and the local news gets too frustrating. Thank you all so much for being here. I hope you have a happy and healthy 2024.