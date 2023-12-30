Previous
Driving home along the coast by shutterbug49
Driving home along the coast

When we came home from our vacation in Mendocino, we took a longer way and went down the coast for awhile. Sometimes when we came around a bend the ocean just shimmered.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

@shutterbug49
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, very cool.
December 30th, 2023  
