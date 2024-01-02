Previous
Bright Red Flowers by shutterbug49
Photo 1820

Bright Red Flowers

I was surprised to come across these bright red flowers on our walk today.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
498% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat
This is lovely, such a nice spray of colour to cheer up my grey day today. Great shot.
January 3rd, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Always wonderful to catch a splash of color, especially in winter.
January 3rd, 2024  
Kathy ace
They are very pretty and blooming now! What are they? The flowers look a bit like roses or camelias but the leaves don't look like either.
January 3rd, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful flowers, so nice to see them flowering in quiet winter
January 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise