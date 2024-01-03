Sign up
Previous
Photo 1821
Frilly fungus
We have dozens of these fungi growing in patches all over our yard. They are actually quite pretty when most of the flowers aren’t blooming right now.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
4
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2184
photos
153
followers
64
following
498% complete
View this month »
1814
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
2nd January 2024 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-january2024
Anne
ace
Love the central position of the fungi and the tones you have found too. Super shot Debbie
January 3rd, 2024
Pammy Joy
That is a beautiful colour
January 3rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 3rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Ooh how lovely. Like a big pancake!
January 3rd, 2024
