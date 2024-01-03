Previous
Frilly fungus by shutterbug49
Frilly fungus

We have dozens of these fungi growing in patches all over our yard. They are actually quite pretty when most of the flowers aren’t blooming right now.
Anne ace
Love the central position of the fungi and the tones you have found too. Super shot Debbie
January 3rd, 2024  
Pammy Joy
That is a beautiful colour
January 3rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 3rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ooh how lovely. Like a big pancake!
January 3rd, 2024  
