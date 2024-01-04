Previous
Window in a Cafe by shutterbug49
Photo 1822

Window in a Cafe

There are still some holiday lights up. The reflection shows a warm environment indoors.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Shutterbug

@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very peaceful looking cafe
January 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I like the addition of colour provided by the holiday lights.
January 4th, 2024  
KazzaMazoo
Lovely dawn/dusk capture 🧡🤎
January 4th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
How very comforting and appealing
January 4th, 2024  
Call me Joe ace
⭐️👌
January 4th, 2024  
Kathy ace
I like the golden light outside and the nice reflection of the (inside) lamp in the window.
January 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
