Previous
Photo 1822
Window in a Cafe
There are still some holiday lights up. The reflection shows a warm environment indoors.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
6
2
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2185
photos
153
followers
66
following
499% complete
View this month »
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jan24words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very peaceful looking cafe
January 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I like the addition of colour provided by the holiday lights.
January 4th, 2024
KazzaMazoo
Lovely dawn/dusk capture 🧡🤎
January 4th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
How very comforting and appealing
January 4th, 2024
Call me Joe
ace
⭐️👌
January 4th, 2024
Kathy
ace
I like the golden light outside and the nice reflection of the (inside) lamp in the window.
January 4th, 2024
