Photo 1823
Photo 1823
Eye of the Beholder
The title of this statue is “Eye of the Beholder”. It is at the entrance to a small bookstore/cafe.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
4
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
January 5th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Could be interpreted in many ways
January 5th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Unusual but I like it!
January 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I’m seeing a spermatozoa fertilising an egg.
January 5th, 2024
