Eye of the Beholder by shutterbug49
Photo 1823

Eye of the Beholder

The title of this statue is “Eye of the Beholder”. It is at the entrance to a small bookstore/cafe.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
January 5th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Could be interpreted in many ways
January 5th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Unusual but I like it!
January 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I’m seeing a spermatozoa fertilising an egg.
January 5th, 2024  
