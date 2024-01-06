Previous
Nature’s Still Life by shutterbug49
Nature’s Still Life

Walking in the woods I saw this. can you see the heart.
Babs ace
Lovely earthy colours. Yes I seed the heart.
January 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 6th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
This is beautiful- I love the little "pumpkin/acorn??" positioned over the heart too.
January 6th, 2024  
wendy frost ace
A lovely find and well spotted.
January 6th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
I see the heart, beautiful shot!
January 6th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Yes I see the heart, lovely photo!
January 6th, 2024  
