Photo 1824
Nature’s Still Life
Walking in the woods I saw this. can you see the heart.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
6
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2187
photos
154
followers
66
following
Babs
ace
Lovely earthy colours. Yes I seed the heart.
January 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 6th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
This is beautiful- I love the little "pumpkin/acorn??" positioned over the heart too.
January 6th, 2024
wendy frost
ace
A lovely find and well spotted.
January 6th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
I see the heart, beautiful shot!
January 6th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Yes I see the heart, lovely photo!
January 6th, 2024
