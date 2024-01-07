Previous
Pareidolia by shutterbug49
Photo 1825

Pareidolia

This was on the same trail as yesterday’s photo. I see a squirrel and an opossum. Hubby sees a long necked bird. What do you see?
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Beverley ace
Clever shot! I see the long necked bird and squirrel,
It’s a clever photo… I keep looking at it… imagining although animals
Brilliant 🤩
January 7th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I see a hedgehog with green spikes in the foreground on top of the stick. I see the feet of a bear diving into water behind the log and over on the far left I see a frog straddling the log. We are all crackers, aren't we!
January 7th, 2024  
Catherine P
lovely capture
January 7th, 2024  
Pammy Joy
Very nice
January 7th, 2024  
