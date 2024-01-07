Sign up
Photo 1825
Pareidolia
This was on the same trail as yesterday’s photo. I see a squirrel and an opossum. Hubby sees a long necked bird. What do you see?
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
Beverley
ace
Clever shot! I see the long necked bird and squirrel,
It’s a clever photo… I keep looking at it… imagining although animals
Brilliant 🤩
January 7th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I see a hedgehog with green spikes in the foreground on top of the stick. I see the feet of a bear diving into water behind the log and over on the far left I see a frog straddling the log. We are all crackers, aren't we!
January 7th, 2024
Catherine P
lovely capture
January 7th, 2024
Pammy Joy
Very nice
January 7th, 2024
