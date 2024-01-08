Previous
Tonight’s Sunset by shutterbug49
Tonight’s Sunset

Busy all day, but got home to this beautiful sunset.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Shutterbug

Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Kathy ace
Lovely layers of color in the sky.
January 9th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wow!
January 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a gorgeous sunset.
January 9th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
So pretty! That's a welcome sight to come home to.
January 9th, 2024  
