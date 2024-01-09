Sign up
Previous
Photo 1827
Surprise Inside
We have a small bouquet of dark purple tulips. They have been fairly tightly closed until now as they start to droop. This is the inside of one of them. I just love nature’s art here and the colors.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
3
1
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
2190
photos
154
followers
66
following
500% complete
View this month »
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
1826
1827
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
9th January 2024 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-january2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Absolutely beautiful.
January 9th, 2024
GaryW
Lovely colors! I like the effect!
January 9th, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful
January 9th, 2024
