Previous
Surprise Inside by shutterbug49
Photo 1827

Surprise Inside

We have a small bouquet of dark purple tulips. They have been fairly tightly closed until now as they start to droop. This is the inside of one of them. I just love nature’s art here and the colors.
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
500% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Absolutely beautiful.
January 9th, 2024  
GaryW
Lovely colors! I like the effect!
January 9th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
January 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise