Photo 1828
Tulip Delight
I saw this blossom in the grocery store. I snapped a shot and put it on a black background at home.
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
10th January 2024 10:57am
Tags
theme-january2024
Corinne C
ace
Lovely with a dark background
January 10th, 2024
