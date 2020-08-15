Previous
Central California - Coast to Sierras by shutterbug49
174 / 365

Central California - Coast to Sierras

Top: Monterey, Elkhorn Slough
Middle: San Francisco, Placer wine trail
Bottom: Lake Tahoe, Squaw Valley
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Diana ace
What a beautiful collage, filled with fabulous shots and memories.
August 15th, 2020  
