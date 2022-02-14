Previous
Flash of Red - Happy Valentine's Day by skipt07
68 / 365

Flash of Red - Happy Valentine's Day

FoR 2022 Low key single rose selective color.
I bought my wife some roses for Valentine's Day. I had some ulterior motives as I used one of them for the shot of the day.
14th February 2022 14th Feb 22

Skip Tribby 😎

ace
@skipt07
Twenty-twenty-two, it's been 10 years since I first started on the Project. Lots of things have changed in 10 years. Some for the better and...
18% complete

Photo Details

Annie D ace
a beautifully elegant image
February 15th, 2022  
